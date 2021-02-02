Organizers behind the annual Mule Day celebration announced on Tuesday that the event has been cancelled for a second year in row amidst continued safety concerns amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Originally scheduled for April 8-11, the event typically draws thousands to Columbia to watch the Mule Day Parade and partake in games and activities.
Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder wrote in a statement that while unfortunate, the decision to cancel Mule Day was ultimately the health of the community "had to remain at the forefront."
"The truth is that I hurt most of all for the Maury County Bridle and Saddle Club - the Mule Day organizers - [because] for them, the mutual decision was difficult because they know the importance of Mule Day in this community," Molder wrote.
"They know about the fellowship and camaraderie and attention Mule Day brings to our community. But, for them, the mutual decision was easy because they know that the health and well-being of their volunteer based club, of our community, and the thousand of visitors, had to remain at the forefront."
Molder said that he considered a wide array of options, from cancelling the event outright to holding it without a parade. Ultimately, however, Molder said that outright canceling the event turned out to be the safest and best path forward.
Molder also asked that disappointed residents not point fingers at health officials, event organizers, or anyone other than himself.
"I fully understand as the Mayor that the buck stops with me, I will not hide from a decision that may be unpopular, and I will not try to pass blame to others," Molder wrote.
"In fact, I ask for the blame. Please do not blame our public safety and health care professionals. Please do not blame the Maury County Bridle and Saddle Club. They don't deserve it. They are not elected officials. They are true public servants who just want to do what's right. And, that’s what they did. You elected a Mayor to lead the community. And, that's what I do."
