Mule Day, Maury County’s largest annual event that has been held annually for nearly 170 years, has been canceled this year due to growing concerns over the CODVID-19 virus.
Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder made the announcement Monday afternoon during a press conference in Columbia City Hall, and announced the cancellation of several other public events.
“Beginning today, March 16, the following steps will be taken; all city mass gathering events [through April 13] will be canceled, and this does include Mule Day,” Molder said. “Mule Day is one of the events that makes Columbia special. It has helped provide a positive identity and reputation for our city and attracts visitors from across the globe.”
“The decision to cancel this year’s Mule Day was not taken lightly. It was made after serious deliberation and reliance on federal guidance. I am confident that Mule Day is an event that can survive the one-year hiatus, and I’m equally as confident that our community will rally in support of Mule Day and all other organizations that are being impacted by this outbreak.”
Additionally, Molder announced that all city meetings through April 13 have also been canceled. The Fairview Community Center, Macedonia and Armory Recreation Centers have also been closed through April 13, however, all outdoor park and recreational facilities will remain open. All sports tournaments at the Ridley Sports Complex have also been canceled through April 13.
“In addition to the Mule Day mass gathering, there are other mass gathering events which will be and have hereby been canceled, including the ribbon cutting for the dog park which was slated for [Tuesday], city court has been suspended, the Portrait Park unveiling has also been canceled which was scheduled for this Friday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.