The annual Mule Kick 5K and 1-Mile Trot is back this year, with registration now open for the regular race.
Scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at 8 a.m., the 3.1 mile race both starts and finishes at Riverwalk Park in Columbia. Registration for the 5K is $25 until Mar. 1, after which the price will increase to $30. The 1-Mile trot, which begins at 9:15 a.m., will also begin at Riverwalk Park, with registration being $15.
Sponsored by Maury Regional Health Care Foundation, proceeds from the race will go toward operational support for the medical center's mobile unit, which provides health care services, including COVID-19 vaccinations, to at-risk patients in rural and underserved areas.
A portion of the proceeds will also go toward both the Foundation’s Wellness and Aquatics Center Healthy Living Endowment and the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department.
Additionally, Maury Regional will also make a considerable donation to the Maury County school's P.E. program with the most student participants in the race. Parents that would like to register their child for the chance to win are asked to select the appropriate school when registering.
Riverwalk Park is located at 102 Riverside Drive in Columbia. To register online, click here.
