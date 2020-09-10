A series of recent traumas has led Blood Assurance, a blood bank based out of Maury County, in critical need of O-positive and O-negative blood, with their current supply at less than half a day's worth.
Other blood types in high need include A-positive, A-negative, B-negative and B-positive, with Blood Assurance having less than two day's supply of those blood types.
“These traumas, combined with the fact that we have been in urgent need for several days, has left us seriously low on several blood types,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance.
“We need our community’s help to replenish the supply that has been used and to ensure that we are prepared for more traumas in our community.”
A single donation of blood can be used to save up to three lives, with many patients relying on such donations on a regular basis, including those undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment or organ transplant, on top of unexpected traumas.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent, and weigh 110 pounds or more. Prior to donating, donors are also asked to drink plenty of fluids, to avoid caffeine and to eat a meal rich in iron.
To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive, those interested are encouraged to visit https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.