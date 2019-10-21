In the September report from the Spring Hill Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Lieutenant Justin Whitwell with the Spring Hill Police Department writes that investigators “are still astonished at the amount of hallucinogens that are being sold in the city,” with that report showing nine seperate narcotics investigations — four of which included the sale of hallucinogens.
What are hallucinogens?
Hallucinogens are a class of drugs that induce hallucinations — hence the name — and include such drugs as LSD, mushrooms and ketamine. The majority of hallucinogens are considered Schedule I drugs in Tennessee and carry the strongest penalties in terms of legal persecution. The scheduling of hallucinogens as a Schedule I drug is due to its “high potential for abuse” and the absence of any medical uses, according to Tennessee state law.
Hallucinogens in Spring Hill
In the September CID report, there were two cases that involved the sale of mushrooms and acid, and two cases that involved the sale of LSD. Going back to the CID report from September of 2018, there were only six narcotic investigations, with zero involving hallucinogens.
Comparing other available CID reports year over year show a slight increase in the amount of narcotic cases involving hallucinogens.
In a CID report for the month of January, 2019, there were seven narcotics cases worked by police, with one of the cases involving the sale of ecstasy. In the report for January of 2018, there were eight narcotics cases investigated that month, with zero involving hallucinogens.
In a CID report released in April of 2019, investigators reportedly worked eight narcotics cases in the month of March, two of which involved the sale of acid in a school zone. In the CID report released in April of 2018, investigators worked 18 narcotic cases in the month of February, with no cases involving the sale of hallucinogens.
Lastly, in a CID report for the month of July, 2019, investigators worked 13 narcotics cases, with one involving the sale of mushrooms, and another involving the sale of LSD in a school zone. In the CID report for the month of July, 2018, investigators worked 11 narcotics cases, with none involving the sale of hallucinogens.
