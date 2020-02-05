The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Spring Hill and the rest of Maury County after storms have continued to bring rain across Middle Tennessee.
First issuing a Flood Watch for the entirety of Williamson County earlier Wednesday, the National Weather Service upgraded the Flood Watch to a Flash Flood Warning Wednesday night at around 10 p.m. The Flash Flood Warning will be in effect until 1 a.m.
The National Weather Service reminds drivers to avoid driving in standing water and to be "especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding."
For a list of impacted roads across Williamson County, click here.
