Monday night’s meeting of the Spring Hill Planning Commission saw, per usual, a large amount of housing development - however, the meeting also saw commissioners presented with two new commercial development projects, as well as a church; O’Reilly Auto Parts, Liberty Financial Credit Union, and Connection Hill Primitive Baptist Church.
As Monday night’s meeting was only a work session, commissioners did not cast any votes on any of the submitted projects.
O’Reilly Auto Parts / 7,500-square-foot commercial business
The proposed O’Reilly Auto Parts store would be constructed on Port Royal Road just north of Saturn Parkway, directly behind the Walgreens. Spanning over an area of 1.05 acres, this project would include 27 parking spaces, as well as require a sidewalk connection to Old Port Royal Road to be constructed.
Founded in 1957, O’Reilly Auto Parts operates more than 5,200 stores across 47 states, and plans to open an additional 200 more locations by the end of 2019.
Liberty Financial Credit Union / 6,100-square-foot bank
The proposed Liberty Financial Credit Union would be constructed on Main Street, west of Spedale Court and adjacent to the Wendy’s restaurant. Spanning over an area of .93 acres, this project proposes demolishing a currently vacant 5,500 square foot building currently on the proposed site. The credit union will also feature three drive-thru lanes, and would be constructed primarily with brick and stone veneer.
Connection Hill Primitive Baptist Church / 6,880-square-foot church
The proposed new church would be constructed off of Buckner Lane, north of Duplex Road and adjacent to Summit High School. Spanning over an area of 10.5 acres, this project had been previously approved by the city in 2014, however, no construction commenced which ultimately saw the project’s approval expire.
As Buckner Lane is designated as part of Spring Hill’s Bicycle and Greenway Plan, the applicant will be required to provide a 10-foot multi-use trail.
