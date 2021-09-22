Courtesy of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, four Spring Hill businesses held their grand opening ribbon cutting ceremonies this month, including the new bar and grill Fozzy's, as well as the new beauty salon Catch Salon.
View below to see the newest additions to the Spring Hill business community.
Fozzy's Bar & Grill
150 Stephen P Yokich Parkway Suit B
Open all week 11-2 a.m.
Opening last month after a successful soft launch in late July, Fozzy's Bar & Grill is the latest drinking hole, restaurant and entertainment venue to launch in Spring Hill, and has already attracted a dedicated fanbase.
"Our number one goal is to provide our customers with amazing experiences," said Stephanie and Doug Jacobsen, the owners of the bar. "From the food, drinks, atmosphere, service, to all the different interactive promotions we provide."
The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce held Fozzy's ribbon cutting earlier this month on Sept. 2.
uBreakiFix
1008 Crossings Boulevard
Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m -7 p.m., Sunday 12-5 p.m.
An electronics repair store, uBreakiFix repairs everything from computers to video game consoles, and is also an authorized repair provider for certain brands of smartphones such as from Google and Samsung.
The repair shop also offers free diagnostic reports for customers with tech issues. The uBreakiFix franchise now has more than 600 locations across the United States.
The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce held ubreakifix's ribbon cutting earlier this month on Sept. 1.
Catch Salon
4918 Main Street Suit 7
Open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Launched by Andrea Harbison, Catch Salon is the latest beauty salon to open in Spring Hill and offers hair-cutting, coloring, styling, extensions and more. Additional services offered include botox, facial peels, kybella, dermal filler, micro needling, opus plasma and wellness treatments.
Originally in northern Franklin, Harbison transitioned her business to Spring hill this past summer.
Southern Homes Collective
2015 Tollgate Boulevard
Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Launched by Jill Arnold and Duwayne Matz in 2018, Southern Homes Collective is a team of real estate agents under the Compass Real Estate umbrella that offers contract negotiating and client relocation services to interested home buyers and sellers.
The team also donates $100 to the clients' charity of choice at every sale closing.
The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce celebrated Southern Homes Collective's ceremonial ribbon cutting on Sept. 15.
Commented