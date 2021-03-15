Launched as a food truck in 2014, Pig N Put Grill and its wide selection of barbecue offerings is set to open up shop in Spring Hill on March 30 in what was formerly Bodega on Main.
The restaurant was launched in 2014 by Chris and Sherry Johnson, existing then as a barbecue food truck. Chris Johnson made the announcement that they would be expanding into a brick and motor restaurant on Facebook on Monday.
"With a creative twist on smoking meats, Pig N Pit boasts the only on board smoker in the Middle Tennessee region," reads a description of the restaurant on its Facebook page. "Using a specific blend of woods chosen for their smooth and sweet flavors, Chris Johnson delivers meat with unique flair. No electric smokers or pellets here, just the unadulterated flavor of good ol’ southern BBQ."
Pig N Pit has a wide arrange of offerings, including barbecue staples such as pulled pork, ribs and brisket, along with plenty of fried chicken and pot roast. The restaurant also boasts higher-end offerings including pork loins, bourbon glazed salmon and more. Side offerings are also plentiful and include things like mini tacos mac n cheese balls.
Chris Johnson has had a lifetime of experience in cooking barbecue, becoming a certified judge in both the Memphis and Kansas City Networks.
To see Pig N Pit Grill's full menu, click here. The restaurant is also currently hiring servers, bartenders and kitchen staff, with those interested encouraged to call (615) 997-0770.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.