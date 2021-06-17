The first ever Keep Spring Hill Clean event, a community city cleaning event approved by city leaders back in March, is scheduled to kick off at 8 a.m. this Saturday at the Spring Hill Public Library.
One of the first approved proposals from newly-elected Spring Hill Alderman Jason Cox, the program encourages city residents to both report litter online and gather on a monthly basis to conduct a city-sponsored cleaning event.
Cox encourages individuals, families or groups to consider volunteering for the program. Would-be volunteers will be provided with gloves, bags and vests for clean up duties, with the group targeting locations throughout the city based on the online litter reports.
The Spring Hill Public Library is located at 144 Kedron Parkway. Volunteers will meet at the library at 8 a.m., with Cox joining volunteers as they make their way throughout the city.
Those interested in volunteering are required to sign a liability waiver and to sign up online by clicking here. Further information on the program should be directed to Cox via email at [email protected].
Those that would like to report litter throughout the city are encouraged to submit a tip through the city's new online submission portal, anonymously or otherwise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.