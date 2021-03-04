General Motors is currently exploring the feasibility of constructing a new battery cell manufacturing plant, a spokesman said Thursday.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that the plant may come to Tennessee.
If the new plant ultimately comes to fruition, it would become GM's second such plant in the United States, with a $2.3 billion battery plant currently under construction in Lordstown, Ohio. Given that the Spring Hill GM Plant is just one of three GM plants to manufacture electric vehicles, were the new battery plant to come to Tennessee, it could very well be constructed in or moderately close to Spring Hill.
This is further evidenced by the Lordstown battery plant being constructed within 150 miles of GM's other two plants that manufacture electric vehicles in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.
Despite the evidence to suggest the new battery plant may end up in or around Spring Hill, GM Communications Manager Dan Flores said that the company could not comment on the potential location for the project.
The new plant would be a joint-venture between GM and LG Chemical, a Korean chemical company headquarter in Seoul. If the Lordstown battery plant is any indication, the new plant could employ around 1,000 people.
Late last year, GM announced a $2 billion investment into the Spring Hill Plant to manufacture electric vehicles, an investment that Gov. Bill Lee called "the largest single expansion investment ever made in our state's history."
The continued investment into electric vehicles is part of a wider imitative on GM's part to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2035, with the company planning to have invested $27 billion by 2025 on electric and driverless cars.
Employing just over 3,800 people, the Spring Hill GM Plant is the company's single-largest plant in North America.
