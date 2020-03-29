Last Friday, the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce launched the “Spring Hill Shares” initiative: a way residents can both support local businesses and The Well Outreach food pantry, all without leaving home.
Through the initiative, participants can purchase a gift card ranging from $25 - $50 from 12 participating Spring Hill restaurants, after which the restaurant would then donate that gift card to The Well Outreach. The Well would then pass that gift card along to a family of four in need, who would then be treated to a full meal from said restaurant.
"The Well appreciates the creativity and encouragement of our community partners," wrote Shelly Sassen, executive director at The Well. "This particular event is near and dear to our hearts - to support us, and feed our neighbors in need at the same time."
The initiative serves three purposes; to help support The Well in supplying food amidst an increasing demand seen during the coronavirus pandemic, to help support local businesses that have been forced to move to a delivery and takeout model, and lastly, to help feed those in need.
View below for a list of all participating restaurants.
Bojangles
Bodega On Main
Buffalo Wild Wings
Chick-Fil-A
Delta Bound
Frankie’s Pizza and Grill
Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery
Juice Bar
Longhorn Steakhouse
Martin’s BBQ Joint
The Mockingbird Restaurant
& Three Foods
