An approximately 17-acre site on the northwest corner of Port Royal Road and Commonwealth Drive is being eyed for a new mixed-use development project according to Spring Hill city meeting documents.
Called South Pointe Square, the mixed-use development project would include 62,000 square feet of retail space across 17.7 acres, as well as 207 multi-family units.
The 62,000 square feet of retail space would be split between four three-story buildings, with each building seeing 15,500 square feet of retail space on the bottom floor and 24 condo units between the second and third floors. A standalone multi-family unit building with 30 condo units is also proposed, as are amenities, a club house, park and swimming pool.
In addition to the businesses and restaurants that would eventually fill the retail space, also open to the public are the project's proposed lawn area, a calisthenics area and the aforementioned park which includes a playground.
Ten-foot-wide sidewalks along Port Royal Road and Commonwealth Drive are also proposed as part of the project, as are 655 parking spots and 36 bicycle racks.
Phasing for the development of the proposed project has yet to be revealed. If the developer behind the project includes phases of construction, the standalone multi-family unit building cannot be included in the first phase.
The developer, Paradym Development LLC, has only presented the city with a planned development concept review for comment. The Spring Hill Planning Commission will discuss the concept plan during Monday night's city meeting at 5:30 p.m.
