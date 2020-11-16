A second Domino's Pizza will be opening up in Spring Hill at 5407 Main Street, and will be donating all sales from its grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 18, to the Tennessee Children's Home.
The Tennessee Children's Home is currently in the process of constructing its new campus in southeastern Spring Hill. As of August, the Children's Home was still $3.5 million short of its goal.
Director of development for the Children's Home, Chris Doughtie, called the promotion a "pretty big deal" for the home, and was thankful to Domino's for the partnership.
The new Domino's will be open Wednesday from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m., with 100% of all sales going towards the Children's Home. Spring Hill's other Domino's is located in northern Spring Hill at 3012 Longford Drive.
