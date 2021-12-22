On Monday, a new restaurant named The Spot Burgers and Beers was approved by the city of Spring Hill for a beer permit, as were three other businesses throughout the city.
Cesar Ruiz, the owner of The Spot Burgers and Beers, told the Home Page he would reveal more information on his upcoming restaurant - to be located at 3011 Longford Drive - in the coming week, and as of now, nothing is known as to its intended opening date or food and drink offerings.
Ruiz and his family, however, have a long and storied history in the restaurant business, and currently run two locations of Oscar's Taco Shop in Nashville.
Another business that was approved for a beer permit was Common Law Brewing Co., a brewery that launched earlier this year but is now seeking to offer both on and off-premise consumption options.
The Cigar Station on Main Street was also approved for a beer permit for the purpose of offering both on and off-premise consumption, as was Big Boys Cigar and Lounge on Wall Street, just off Main Street in the parking lot of Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint.
