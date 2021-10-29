The new campus for the Tennessee Children's Home is set to open this weekend, and in celebration, the nonprofit organization will be holding a grand opening ceremony on Saturday with select guest speakers.
Among the guests include State Rep. Scott Cepicky, State Sen. Joey Hensley and Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles.
Scheduled to take place at the new campus on 2225 Dr Robertson Road in Spring Hill between 1 - 4 p.m., the grand opening ceremony will also allow the public to tour the new facility.
The road toward the Tennessee Children's Home building a new campus began in 2019 after the nonprofit sold its former campus on Main Street to SR Residential, a Nashville-based developer currently constructing a new downtown district on the site.
With the former campus having "outlived [its] usefulness" according to Tennessee Children's Home President Brian King, the nonprofit set its sights on constructing a new campus in western Spring Hill on Doctor Robertson Road.
Construction broke ground on the new campus last year on Aug. 3, and was officially completed this month despite a barrage of economic and weather-related challenges.
While construction on the new campus has been completed, the nonprofit is still in the process of raising money for the purpose of covering the new campus' construction costs.
Those interested in helping financially support the construction of the new campus may do so by clicking here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.