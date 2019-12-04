Blood Assurance is critically low on several blood types and only has three units of B-negative blood on the shelf. O-negative and O-positive are also in critical need due to high usage and traumas in the Blood Assurance service area. All other blood types except AB-positive are also in need.
Less than half the donors needed have been seen over the last four days to supply hospitals in the Blood Assurance service area, and they asking for all able community members to give blood as soon as possible.
“We have been struggling to keep B-negative blood on our shelf for the last couple of weeks and recent traumas have negatively impacted our supply of O,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “We are seeing a low donor turnout this week, which is not unusual for the week after Thanksgiving, but we are hoping that people will get into the spirit of giving and come see us during this time of critical need.”
Blood Assurance is asking for anyone who can to donate whole blood and double red cells at this time.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.
