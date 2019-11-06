Blood Assurance will be partnering with the Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund (SFWWF) Veteran’s Day Weekend, Nov. 8-11, and will give $10 to the charity for every donor that visits a Blood Assurance center or mobile drive on those days.
The SFWWF is an independent project from Blood Centers of America to raise money and awareness for active and retired Specials Forces members who have been wounded, are ill, or have fallen upon difficult times. This program is also extended to the families of these personnel if needed.
“Blood Assurance is honored to be partnering with the SFWWF this Veteran’s Day weekend,” said Blood Assurance president and CEO, J.B. Gaskins. “It is our turn to give back to those who served in our Special Forces and we hope the community will come out in support to give blood and give back to the veterans in need.”
The SFWWF was established by Blood Centers of America for Special Forces veterans and their families. Blood Assurance has set a goal to collect $7,100 this Veteran’s Day weekend. All Blood Assurance facilities and drives on these days will be included.
Walk-ins are welcome but donors can also make an appointment. To schedule an appointment for this drive, call 800.962.0628, text BAGIVE to 444999 or visit bloodassurance.org/cpd.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. For more information about donation, call 800.962.0628, text BAGIVE to 999777, or visit the Blood Assurance website by clicking here.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving 51 counties and more than 76 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.
