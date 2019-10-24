Buckner Lane is now on its way to become a four or five-lane road after city leaders voted Monday to hire Kimley-Horn - a planning and design consultant firm - to oversee the project for an initial cost of $978,600.
The widening of Buckner Lane, alongside the widening of Buckner Road, are both components of the new I-65 interchange project, which will eventually see the construction of a ‘diverging diamond’ interchange on I-65 between State Route 396 (Saturn Parkway) and I-840, with Buckner Road extended out east to connect with I-65, just north of Summit High School.
Initial tasks detailed in the contract between Kimley-Horn and the city of Spring Hill include mostly preliminary work such as planning, design, and right-of-way acquisition. Kimley Horn will also provide construction administration and observation services for the project as it continues, with all improvements outlined below:
▪ Widening the existing roadway to a 5-lane and/or 4-lane with raised median urban roadway
Section
▪ Bicycle and pedestrian facilities will be accommodated through a sidewalk and multiuse path
▪ The widening and/or replacement of two box culverts at West Fork Aenon Creek and a tributary of West Fork Aenon Creek
▪ Intersection Improvements at Duplex Road
▪ Intersection modifications for all side roads along Buckner Lane
▪ Addition of an exclusive westbound right-turn lane along Twin Lakes Drive at Buckner Lane
▪ Traffic signal upgrade / modification at Duplex Road
▪ Traffic signal installation at Spring Station Drive
▪ Up to two (2) additional signal installations within the project limits
Whether Buckner Lane is widened to either four or five lanes will depend on “traffic demands in [the] area,” according to Spring Hill Communications Director Jamie Page. The portion of Buckner Lane that is set to be widened stretches from Duplex Road to Buckner Road.
Regarding the new interchange, Aldermen Matt Fitterer wrote that the project is “on track” and “currently in [the] final stages of environmental work,” with the design and build phase set to commence next calendar year.
To view the Kimley-Horn contract in its entirety, click here.
