While the Children's Ballet Theatre's performance of The Nutcracker won't debut until Dec. 12, Spring Hill residents can get a sneak peak ahead this Thursday during a preview performance at the Spring Hill Public Library.
Held at the library from 6 - 7 p.m. Thursday, the performance is free to attend and will see guests treated to select scenes from the Christmas-themed musical.
Located on Main Street, just south of Belshire Way, the Children's Ballet Theatre is a ballet school that caters to ages 2 - 18, and teaches a variety of different dance styles including classical ballet, Broadway jazz and hip-hop.
Originally written as a two-act ballet back in 1892, The Nutcracker has gone on to see countless performances worldwide, with its score becoming one of the most recognizable pieces of music in history.
The Spring Hill Library is located at 144 Kedron Parkway in Spring Hill.
