A man is facing charges of rape and resisting arrest after allegedly sexually assaulting a 77 year-old Spring Hill woman in her home. The suspect, Santiago Garcia Cornejo, was at the victim’s home to repair the woman’s drywall when the alleged incident occurred on July 27.
According to the police report, the victim’s son had arranged for a roofing contractor to repair damaged drywall at the woman’s home. Cornejo arrived at the victim’s home on the afternoon of July 27, only to leave shortly thereafter to “get more materials,” who after returning, smelled of alcohol, according to the victim. It was then that the sexual assault took place, according to the report.
Cornejo, who told the woman he would return the next day to finish the drywall work, then “made [the woman] promise not to tell anyone,” according to the report. It was the next day that the victim shared the news of what had happened with family members, who promptly contacted police.
Cornejo was arrested that same day when he returned to the victim’s home to resume the drywall work, who according Lt. Justin Whitwell, “had pulled away when he was told to put his hands behind his back,” resulting in the additional charge of resisting arrest.
Cornejo is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail in Franklin on a $2 million bond. His court date is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2020.
