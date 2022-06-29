Spring Hill’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a fiscal 2023 budget allocation accounting for the construction of a roundabout.
Termed the “Countess Roundabout” project, the project comes included in the Capital Improvement Plan as adopted in August 2019, and the city is already under contract with The Corradino Group to build a roundabout at the major intersection of Commonwealth Drive, Countess Lane and Port Royal Road.
The intersection borders the edge of the Williams Park community from which Commonwealth emerges to meet the other two thoroughfares. The total estimated price tag on the project stands at $4.3 million.
Funding for design — which has already begun thanks to services rendered by the Brentwood-based Corradino — was included in the current budget, which ends this week. City staff has assessed the project and had consultation with the developers of the intersection’s existing tracts. They have confirmed that those developers are prepared to enter into contractual agreements.
Staff has also held talks with the developers on nearby projects, including those working on Alaina Park, Southaven I, Southaven II and both the residential and commercial components of the South Point development. Their commitments to prepay the traffic impact fees associated with their respective developments collectively amount to a credit of about $2.2 million to the city.
BOMA voted to use those prepaid fees to pay for the roundabout project. The traffic impact fees in question are those coming from the aforementioned developers’ ongoing projects at sites related to the proposed intersection overhaul. They will account for $2.1 million of the total cost of the roundabout project. Further funding is expected to come from the capital improvements fund.
The fiscal 2023 budget to which the funding commitment is being made is scheduled to begin on July 1.
