The long-awaited project that would see traffic signals installed at the Port Royal Road and Saturn Parkway on/off ramps has been delayed yet again according to a social media post by the city of Spring Hill.
According to the post, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) now estimates the project will miss its previous completion date of December, 2019 by “a few months” due to the signal arm poles “being on backorder.” The traffic signals are now expected to be completed and fully operational sometime in February of 2020.
Previously called the single most requested project from city residents by City Administrator Victor Lay, the on/off ramps at Saturn Parkway and Port Royal Road are often the source of frustration for many Spring Hill drivers, particularly during peak traffic times.
The project has been discussed for years, with TDOT first beginning survey work for the traffic signals back in 2015. The project saw numerous delays since, including in July of 2018, as well as in January of this year.
Estimated to cost $400,000, the project will see two pairs of traffic signals constructed at both ends of the Saturn Parkway on-ramp along Port Royal Road.
