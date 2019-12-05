Construction of the new Crossings Circle North Bridge is complete, and city officials will open the bridge with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 6. Construction began in May 2019 on the bridge, which crosses McCormick Creek.
The bridge connects The Crossings shopping center and The Columns, the new development being constructed north of The Crossings. The project not only adds a much-needed second entrance/exit for The Crossings, but also makes a convenient connection between the two neighboring Developments.
The City of Spring Hill on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, will cut the ribbon on the newly constructed Crossings Circle North Bridge, officially named Clyde Farmer Crossing.
The Crossings Circle North Bridge is pedestrian friendly, including sidewalks that connect with existing sidewalks in The Crossings.
On Nov. 18, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen named the bridge in honor of Calvert Clyde Farmer, an exemplary citizen and community leader. In addition to being a U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Farmer has been a resident of Spring Hill for 60 years. During that time he has taught, coached and served as Principal at Spring Hill High School for 31 years; was a member of the Spring Hill Fire Department for 41 years; served as City Alderman for four years; and as Municipal Judge for nine years.
