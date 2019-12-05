Tickets are now on sale for Spring Hill Eyecare's first ever "Roaring 2020's New Year's Ball," which will be held on Dec. 31 at the UAW Hall. Admission is $125, with all net proceeds benefiting Gabe's Chemo Duck Program, a nonprofit organization that provides "education and comfort to children and families going through cancer treatment."
The ball will feature a holiday appetizer buffet, a bar with two drink vouchers included with each ticket, a photobooth, caricature artist, music and dancing, and at midnight, a champagne toast.
The ball asks guests to come in cocktail attire, with "’20s style flapper dresses encouraged" as to stay in line with the ’20s throwback theme.
"We're making a big push through the American Optometric Association nationwide next year on eye health and vision awareness, and so we thought this would be a good way to kick off into the community," said Spring Hill Eyecare General Manager Melanie Jenkins. "In doing that, we wanted it to be a charity event, and Gabe's Chemo Duck is a local charity."
Gabe's Chemo Duck is named after Gabe Sipos, who before his first birthday, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma — a soft tissue tumor — and underwent weekly chemotherapy treatments for nine months, before finally being declared cancer-free before his second birthday. Sipos is also expected to make a brief appearance at the ball according to Jenkins.
Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.