On Wednesday, the city of Spring Hill put out an online survey to gauge the community’s thoughts on the city’s current parks and recreation offerings, as well as desired future parks and recreational facilities. Data collected from those results will be considered during the currently ongoing process of updating the city’s current Master Plan, which outlines the city’s recreational offerings and future plans.
Ahead of those survey results, city leaders discussed their own thoughts on the city’s recreational offerings, as well as what they would like to see in the future at December’s monthly meeting of the city Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Spring Hill currently owns close to 100 acres of potential park space that is undeveloped, the majority of which is on the Maury County side of the city - something Alderman Jeff Graves pointed out as a weakness of the city’s potential future park offerings. Alderman Dan Allen also expressed a weakness of the city’s ability to turn land into usable park space in a timely manner, saying that the city doesn’t “do a good job of converting raw land into usable park space quickly.”
Allen would also go on to suggest a potential partnership between General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers to “share some of that land over there to convert to a larger park facility.”
Speaking of park facilities, the Spring Hill Sportsplex Task Force - an advisory board hand-picked by Mayor Rick Graham - recommended last month that the city pursue the construction of a 100 - 500 acre sportsplex, a sportsplex being a multi-purpose development featuring multiple sports facilities such as baseball fields and tennis courts.
Alderman Hazel Nieves was supportive of the proposed sportsplex during the discussion, saying that such a facility could “[put] us on the map for something else aside from GM.”
Graham would also suggest the idea of constructing ‘pocket parks’ as a quicker, more efficient method of increasing the city’s parkspace while more in-depth projects are developed over time.
Another concern of Allen’s was accessibility to parks, saying he thought “a weakness [of our current parks] is not having enough elements in our park system to cater to handicapped, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act), folks with disabilities and things of that nature.”
To provide your own feedback, click here to take the city’s online survey regarding its recreational offerings.
