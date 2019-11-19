Serving Maury County for 110 years, the Tennessee Children's Home is expected to close the sale of its Spring Hill campus — which has operated on Main Street for 85 years — on Dec. 4, where a bustling downtown district will be built in its place.
With a new campus already designed and proposed to be built at 2225 Dr. Robertson Road, just off of Beechcroft Road, the staff of the Tennessee Children's Home have launched its "Building the Future" campaign to raise the remaining funds needed to see this proposal become a reality.
"Our program is great — but it could be greater if we had a new facility," said Brian King, president of the children's home. "This facility is outdated — it has served us well, but kids today need their own bedroom, they don't need to be sharing bathrooms. This campus will really improve a lot of our safety for these young people."
With some buildings on the current campus being more than 70 years old, King said this venture had been a "long time coming." Included in the designs for the new campus include six new group homes, a corporate office, maintenance building and treatment director house, as well as a multi-purpose building that would include the school and additional offices.
King said that through the sale of the property, the children's home had already raised 73 percent of its required funds for the project — approximately $11 million. To see the newly designed home come to fruition, however, the home still needs to raise roughly $4 million—- something, King said, he hopes the community would consider helping with.
King explained that naming opportunities were available through the campaign, allowing donors to have residential bedrooms, learning labs, or even entire group homes named after a group or individual.
"In the last 20 years, there's been a lot of things that have changed in child care and residential child care," King said. "We're the only residential agency left in the state of Tennessee that is affiliated with the churches of Christ that serves this population of youth that we serve. If we had not changed to serve this type of youth, we probably would not be needed today in the state of Tennessee, because the kids we used to serve are now back in families, in foster homes, and they're not placing them in residential care."
Those interested in assisting in the campaign may visit the Tennessee Children's Home donation page online by clicking here, or may contact the home for other partnership opportunities at (931)486-2274.
