As of Monday, there have been a total of 615 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Tennessee, with Gov. Bill Lee signing an executive order Sunday ordering all dine-in restaurants, bars and gyms to close until April 6.
While many restaurants have moved to take-out and delivery models to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, some stores have closed entirely, with others not even projecting an estimated reopening date.
Businesses in Spring Hill have been no exception, especially in the city’s busiest shopping center, The Crossings.
A total of 14 businesses in The Crossings have closed, with every restaurant in the shopping district moving to a pick-up and/or delivery only model. View below for a list of all closures.
Kay Jewelers
Bath and Body Works
Ultra Beauty / closed until March 31
Rack Room Shoes / closed until March 28
Ross
Kirklands
Luxy Nail Spa / closed until March 31
Sun Tan City
Fulin’s Asian Cuisine
Sports Clips
Maurices
AMC Classic Theatre
Logan’s Roadhouse
Instead of closing outright, other businesses have made alterations, such as changing their hours of operations or temporarily halting certain portions of their business.
Books-A-Million has shifted its hours from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. to 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., and has removed all seating from its in-store cafe. PetSmart shifted its hours from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., and has temporarily shut down its grooming station for at least two weeks.
GameStop has moved to a buy online only model, requiring customers to make their purchase online before picking it up in person, whereas the nutrition store GNC has escaped being affected entirely, being dubbed an essential business by the state.
As the busiest shopping center in the city, multiple closures and dine-in restrictions are likely to deal some significant financial blows to local business owners, as well as to the city’s sales tax revenue.
Nevertheless, many business owners in The Crossings expressed a sense of optimism when speaking with the Home Page, with many holding out until April 6 in the hopes of a return to normalcy.
Those looking to support local businesses during this time are advised to practice caution and follow the Centers for Disease Control safety guidelines. For a list of local restaurants that deliver, click here.
