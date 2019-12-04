Durland B. Eakin, age 91, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Dec. 1, 2019.
He was born in Goldthwaite, Texas to the late Denver and Recie Thompson Eakin on Feb. 15, 1928.
He earned an accounting degree from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas where he met and married Wanda Brown. They then moved to Corpus Christi, then Houston and San Antonio, where he pursued a career in the gas and oil industry. They retired in Franklin, Tennessee, in 1999, to be near some of their grandchildren.
Durland and his wife both had a strong belief in the Lord and were very active in their church, leaving a legacy of faith throughout following generations. He genuinely loved people, loved listening and getting to know others, and especially loved telling interesting stories from his past. Never complaining, never sad, always a kind word and a smile for everyone.
Preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Marie Brown Eakin and son-in-law, David Dunham. Survived by daughters, Debbie Dunham of Franklin, Tennessee and Jan (Chester) Fehlis of College Station, Texas; grandchildren, Emily (Mickey) Tant, Katy (Charlie) Snow, Joel (April) Dunham, Stacey Carroll, Michael (Carrie) Fehlis and Leslie (Todd) Dawley; great-grandchildren, Michael, Margaret, William, Lauren, Lily Kate, Millie, Wilson, Truett, Anna Claire, Sarah, Drew, Grant, Miles, Luke and Reese.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, at 2:30 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church of Nashville, Tennessee. A private burial will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church of Nashville, Tennessee.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
