Off-duty firefighters with the Franklin Fire Department, the Columbia Fire Rescue and a member of the Maury County Fire Department rescued a man from the Duck River on Sunday.
The man was stranded on top of his van, which was completely submerged in water.
According to a MCDF social media post, Franklin Fire Chief Michael Henderson, MCFD Firefighter Jimmy Mash and Columbia Fire Rescue Engineer Jason Delk used a civilian jon boat to travel several hundred yards from the shore to rescue the unidentified man. The post says the man was barely visible to the first responders from the shore.
The trio assessed the situation and realized that they did not have time to wait for swift water rescue teams to arrive on scene, and were able to rescue the man who was then transported to Maury Regional Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.
"Special thanks to FF Jimmy Mash for providing his own boat as well," the post reads. "We absolutely do not condone civilians attempting rescues; however, these highly trained individuals had to make a decision to use the resources at hand to save a life and they did."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.