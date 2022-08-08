One person is in critical condition after falling into a 30-foot concrete holding tank at a Thompson's Station construction site on Monday morning.
According to a social media post by the Williamson County Rescue Squad, the unidentified male fell into the tank on Columbia Pike and was rescued by a multi-agency effort before he was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via helicopter.
The exact injuries or age of the person was not released.
"The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded with their Heavy Rescue, a technical rescue team from Franklin Fire, and Williamson Fire/Rescue Captains due to the complexity of the incident," WCRS said in the post.
"TOSHA was also notified of the incident as well as Williamson County EMA. Williamson County EMS medics and supervisors made the decision to call for Vanderbilt Lifeflight due to the severity of the victim’s injuries."
No further information about the incident was made public.
