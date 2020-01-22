Longtime director of the Spring Hill Parks and Recreation Department, husband, and father of two Kevin Fischer passed away Sunday afternoon after a months-long battle with cancer. On Tuesday, Spring Hill city leaders mourned the loss of Fischer during the city’s regular monthly meeting, taking a moment of silence and holding a group prayer in his memory.
“We thank you for the service that Kevin provided to our city and to our community,” said Alderman Jeff Graves, beginning the group prayer. “We thank you for his heart, [as well as] his passion for our parks and the recreation that it provided to make our citizens’ lives better and more enjoyable."
"We want to remember and pray for [his wife] and family during this time as they grieve the loss of a husband and a father. God, we just ask that you would comfort them and that this community would surround them with love during this time to know how much he meant to us and to our community.”
Following the group prayer, Mayor Rick Graham announced that an online fundraiser had been set up on behalf of Fischer’s wife and two children. As of Wednesday evening, that fundraiser has already reached more than $7,800 out of its goal of $20,000. That fundraiser can be viewed online by clicking here.
“Kevin was a loving and committed father and husband,” wrote April Douglas, the organizer of the fundraiser. “His devotion to his family, friends and community were an inspiration to all those around him. His positivity was contagious and no matter how tough his battle, he was always looking on the bright side."
"At this difficult time Sarah and the kids are going to need our help! Sarah has taken considerable time off of work to be at her husband’s bedside. Additionally, the medical bills will be overwhelming for the family. Let’s remove the financial burden of the medical bills, memorial and living expenses from the Fischer family during this difficult time.”
