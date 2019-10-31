Spring Hill's newest fitness studio is prepared to get your heart racing faster. The new Orangetheory Fitness Spring Hill studio is the third studio for local franchise owners, Meghan and Scott Littlejohn, who also own the Orangetheory Fitness Franklin and Murfreesboro locations.
The high-intensity classes provide personalized training in a group setting. The team atmosphere encourages everyone to meet their fitness goals. They are using treadmills, water rowers, TRX and dumbbells.
The one-hour workouts are customized for people at different fitness levels. Each person wears their heart rate monitor going at his or her own pace while monitoring their results on our big screen TVs.
"As Spring Hill continues to grow with more restaurants, retail, and business openings, it made perfect sense to open our third studio here to offer residents, employers, and employees a convenient location to work out," said Meghan Littlejohn, Orangetheory Fitness franchise owner. "At the upcoming launch event, we look forward to meeting more community members and allowing them the opportunity to learn more about Orangetheory Fitness."
On Nov. 3, we will be hosting our Launch Party event, from 1-4 p.m. The community can take advantage of the Orangetheory Fitness Founder's Rates for discounted memberships and chances to win free Heart Rate Monitors. The official grand opening is projected to open early 2020.
While event guests are not required to RSVP, it is encouraged through the event's Facebook page.
The new Orangetheory Fitness Spring Hill studio and upcoming Launch Event will be located at 2047 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174. For questions about the event or Orangetheory Fitness Spring Hill, please call 615-266-3580.
We are looking forward to getting everyone in Spring Hill working up a sweat! Please contact us with any questions.
Sponsored by Orangetheory Fitness
