Organized by The Well Outreach and sponsored by John Maher Builders, the Whole Hog Festival is set to make a triumphant return this year after skipping out on 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers are now seeking vendor applicants to help fill the grounds of the Oaklawn Mansion.
Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will be held rain or shine.
The event will see a limit of 50 vendors, with booths costing $99 each. Booth sizes are 10 x 10 feet, with vendors in charge of supplying their own tent, tables, chairs, tenting or canopy. Vendors are also asked to bring any permits or licenses required to do business in Tennessee.
Would-be vendors are also asked to provide three photos of their products along with price points for approval. Approved vendors will set up their booths on Friday, Oct. 1 from 6-9 p.m.
The first Whole Hog Festival in 2019 saw approximately 6,500 people attend at the grounds of the Tennessee Children's Home on Main Street. Chart-topping Christian music artist Carrollton performed live at the event, which concluded with a $7,000 fireworks show.
Those interested in applying to become a vendor at the event can click here to view the application online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.