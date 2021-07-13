An overturned truck closed a section of Kedron Road in Spring Hill on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Spring Hill Police Department news release, the roadway is closed down from Mahlon Moore Road to Deer Valley Drive following a traffic incident that saw a large dump truck overturn and spilled what appears to be dirt or sand from a photo released by SHPD.
Law enforcement officials have not released any other information about the incident, including on if anyone was injured in the incident, and it's unknown how long the roadway will be shut down.
