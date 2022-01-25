Monday night's meeting of the Spring Hill Planning Commission saw city leaders discuss a number of new proposed projects, among them being a Pep Boys auto parts store, a Texas Roadhouse restaurant and a new childcare facility.
Pep Boys
Proposed to be constructed at 4841 Main Street, just north of Chick-fil-A and south of Starbucks, the facility would be 6,992 square feet and include 24 total parking spaces.
An automotive aftermarket service chain with more than 1,000 locations across the United States, Pep Boys employs more than 16,000 people and was founded in 1921.
Texas Roadhouse
Proposed to be constructed at 1065 Crossings Circle, adjacent to Starbucks and Arby's near The Crossings shopping district, the Texas Roadhouse would be 8,519 square feet and include 476 square feet of patio area.
Texas Roadhouse has more than 650 locations across 49 states, as well as 29 international locations across 10 countries.
Learning Zone
Proposed to be constructed at 216 Town Center Parkway, across the street from City Hall and just south of the USPS, the Learning Center is a proposed 13,775-square-foot childcare facility.
Five-foot-wide sidewalks are proposed along the entirety of the property's frontage, as are three playgrounds and 47 parking spaces.
Proposed to be constructed on the northwest corner of Port Royal Road and Commonwealth Drive, this project would be a 17-acre mixed-use development project that includes 62,000 square feet of retail space along with 207 multi-family units.
