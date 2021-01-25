A Bank of America advanced center will be opening in Spring Hill sometime in early March, and will be located between the Top Grill Ice Cream and Chicken Salad Chick restaurant on Main Street.
What sets the Bank of America advanced center apart from typical Bank of America locations is that the advanced centers will have no employees on site and be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Bank of America first began rolling out their new personless financial centers firs in 2017, and plans to have around 300 of them operational in the next few years.
In addition to being able to access two ATMs inside the facility, customers can also open new accounts, inquire about loans, or otherwise conduct business as they would at any other Bank of America location through the use of video conferencing rooms, connecting patrons with live Bank of America representatives.
James Kratochwill, the project superintendent on the facility's construction, said he anticipated the bank opening around March 1.
