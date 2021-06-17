The Morning Pointe Father's Day Car Show saw a bevy of car enthusiasts turn out to the Spring Hill assisted living home on Thursday, who delighted residents with a variety of classic and modern vehicles.
Maury County resident Jake Birkel and his 1929 Ford Model A Phaeton was a big hit with residents. The Ford Model A saw just 9,238 of its model produced, the vast majority of which have since been shipped to South America and Australia. With a top speed of around 55 mph, Birkel said he turns a lot of heads when taking the vehicle for a drive around Spring Hill.
Jonathan McHenry also turned a lot of heads with his 1958 Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner, a vehicle with only 3,000 produced, 1,000 still registered in the United States, and only 300 registered considered to be in mint condition.
A lover of all things related to the 1950's, McHenry is also notable in Spring Hill as the Magical Mystery Scooter Boy, who famously lead the 2019 Spring Hill Christmas Parade.
The most modern vehicle at the show was a 2021 Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider, a hard-to-come-by vehicle with a V8 mid-engine design with 715 horsepower.
