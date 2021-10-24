The annual Grey Ghost 5k, which skipped 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returned on Saturday with more than 340 participants to the Oaklawn Mansion in Spring Hill.
Mitchell Schaefer, 32, finished first overall with a run time of 19:20. With a 5k being exactly 3.107 miles, Schaefer's average mile time was 6:13.
April Manor, 43, won first in overall females with a runtime of 22:15, equating to an average mile time of 7:09.
