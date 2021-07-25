Experience Spring Hill, the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce's largest annual event that features dozens of vendors, games and activities, saw hundreds flock to Spring Hill High School Saturday for the grand return to being in-person.
The event took on a different form last year due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, with participants tasked with collecting stamps at various businesses across the city. This year, however, the event returned to its former glory and hosted hundreds throughout the halls of the high school.
Guests could be seen playing mini golf courtesy of Nashville's Games To Go, dancing with experts from Columbia's Dare To Dance Dance Studio, and visiting with the Tennessee Titans mascot T-Rac.
View below to see the Home Page's photos from the event.
