Thousands gathered in downtown Columbia Friday to witness the inaugural MuleFest parade, an event spearheaded by Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles to help keep the spirit of Mule Day alive after its second cancellation this year due to COVID-19.
Grand marshalled by country music artist Trace Adkins, the parade saw characters from Star Wars, G.I Joe and Millers Thrillers march down the streets of downtown Columbia. The parade even saw musical performances such as from Spring Hill's own Marie Wise-Hawkins.
View below for our best photos from the MuleFest 2021 hometown parade.