The Maury County Fair, which has been held annually in Columbia for more than 70 years, continues to draw thousands of Tennesseans from the state over.
On Thursday, the fair saw events such as a monster truck rally, an exotic animal show, as well as an all-star singer perform the national anthem, and will continue through Saturday with new events, live music and more every night.
That all-star singer was none other than Logan Blade - a 26 year-old Maury County resident who, despite having performed with the Nashville Symphony and at the Grand Ole Opry with country music star Josh Turner, cannot speak.
Blade was diagnosed with autism at age two, and cannot speak in regular conversation. It’s through singing, his mother said, where Blade is able to truly express himself.
Logan Blade, who was diagnosed with autism at age two and cannot speak in conversation, performs the national anthem at the Maury County Fair. pic.twitter.com/N12p0NdiBl— Alexander Willis (@ReporterWillis) September 4, 2020
Maury County Fair 2020 pic.twitter.com/RuLwUYg1is— Alexander Willis (@ReporterWillis) September 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.