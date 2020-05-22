While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has lowed down large gatherings in Williamson County and the country over, the Thompson's Station Farmer's Market saw well over 100 people travel to Sarah Benson Park Thursday to peruse the market's offerings of fresh produce, locally harvested honey and more.
With dozens in line, a clear favorite at the market was The Peach Truck; run by a Georgian husband and wife duo, The Peach Truck brings farm-grown peaches up from Fort Valley, Georgia, as well as other Georgia locations.
Other favorites included Knot Us Pretzels with their mini soft pretzels, Padrinos Pops with their flavored popsicle such as raspberry lemon and Nutella, among many others.
The farmer's market will be held every Thursday through Oct. 15 from 4-7 p.m. at Sarah Benson Park, 1513 Thompson's Station Road West.
Among the dozens of vendors featured at the market include Virgin Bay Seafood, The Cake Project, Knot Us Pretzels and more. For a full list of vendors, click here.
