The seventh annual Mayor's Ball in Spring Hill had its largest attendance numbers yet, with more than 280 sits filled compared to last year's attendance of around 250 people.
Organized by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by John Maher Builders, Vanderbilt Health, Williamson Medical Center and Maury Regional Health, the ball raised thousands for the Spring Hill community, with guests participating in casino-style games as part of the ball's "007" theme.
Photos by She Shee Photography.
