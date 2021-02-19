The majority of the United States is currently under a blanket of snow - 71.3% of it to be exact, the most overall snowfall in the country since 2003. The city of Spring Hill was no exception, with many of its 40,000 plus residents flocking outside to play in, photograph and otherwise enjoy the rare winter conditions.
While temperatures are expected to warm up in the coming days, temperatures will still see lows in the teens and 20s through Sunday, and so Spring Hill's fresh coat of snow and ice can be expected to remain for at least a little longer.
Submitted by the Spring Hill community, here are the best photos from this week's unprecedented snowfall.
