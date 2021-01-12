Along with much of Middle Tennessee, Spring Hill saw a significant amount of snowfall on Monday.
A fairly rare occurrence in the region, Spring Hill residents did not let the opportunity go to waste and could be seen throughout the city, sledding, building snowmen and making snow angels.
Submitted by the Spring Hill community, here are the best moments from Monday's snow day.
