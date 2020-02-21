SH Drone photo snow

Spring Hill resident Bryan Watt, owner of Thunderbird Drone Services, grabbed this aerial shot using a drone camera.

 Bryan Watt

Spring Hill residents were treated to a surprise Thursday morning after blankets of snow had fallen all across the city. While rising temperatures eventually saw that snow dissipate later that afternoon, plenty of residents jumped at the chance to grab the perfect snow day photo; here are 12 of the best as submitted by our readers.

Spring Hill Snow Photos

1 of 12

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.