Dozens of Christmas movie-themed floats cruised down Main Street on Saturday, with hundreds of Spring Hill residents in attendance at the 12th annual Spring Hill Christmas Parade.
Organized by the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill and Thompson's Station, the nonprofit organization will announce on Tuesday the top three ranked floats in both the nonprofit and business categories. In the meantime, view below for photos of Saturday's Christmas celebration.
(0) comments
