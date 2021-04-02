A wave of vehicles outfitted with Easter-themed accessories paraded around the assisted living home Morning Pointe of Spring Hill on Friday, delighting residents with candy, stuffed Easter bunnies and more.
Morning Pointe invited community members to participate in the parade earlier this week. They asked participants to decorate their vehicles in any Easter-themed way they saw fit. Following the parade, residents voted on the best vehicle in the parade, and that honor went to Spring Hill resident Jason Wrye.
"My mom's been here for a couple years now, and this last year's been really hard on us; we've missed a lot of holidays," Wrye said.
"She's had both vaccinations, I've been vaccinated as well, and [so] we're finally getting to see her. We're so excited to be able to be a part of everything and with every holiday, we're always here to try to make her feel special."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.