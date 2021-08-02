Spring Hill residents who attended the public library's celebration to in-person events on Saturday were treated to a live musical performance from Bad Dog, a classic rock band starring none other that Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman.
Performing such rock classics as Rick Springfield's "Jessie's Girl" and Tom Petty's "American Girl," Bad Dog's set lasted for hours as residents perused the library during its massive book sale.
Over the two-day book sale, more than $5,200 net profit was generated from the sale of books, DVDs and more.
With the celebration also marks the return of in-person events at the library, with six events scheduled for this week alone including power yoga, an art studio and mini golf.
For a complete list of events held at the Spring Hill Public Library, click here.
